Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 18,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 39,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

