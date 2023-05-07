Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.10-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day moving average of $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

