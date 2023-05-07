Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

