Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

