Beldex (BDX) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $191.16 million and $2.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.97 or 0.06625723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

