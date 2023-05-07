Benchmark Cuts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $134.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

