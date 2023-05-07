Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 784,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,366. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,501,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

