Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 784,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,366. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,501,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.