B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 1,084,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -172.73%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

