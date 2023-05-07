BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.79 million. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.

BILL Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $14.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.04. 8,362,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities analysts expect that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at BILL

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BILL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BILL by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.