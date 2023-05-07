BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wolfe Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

NYSE BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelion Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelion Inc. now owns 1,322,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in BILL by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in BILL by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

