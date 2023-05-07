BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0395-1.0425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $14.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 8,362,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at BILL

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

