BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0395-1.0425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.
BILL Stock Performance
Shares of BILL stock traded up $14.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 8,362,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
About BILL
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
