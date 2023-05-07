Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO.B remained flat at $467.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $464.10 and a 52-week high of $467.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.15.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.