BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.