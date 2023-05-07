BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.11.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.
Insider Activity
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
