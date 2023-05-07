bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

bioMérieux Price Performance

BMXMF stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

About bioMérieux

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.