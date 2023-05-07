bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
bioMérieux Price Performance
BMXMF stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05.
About bioMérieux
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.