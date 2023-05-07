Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $32.70 or 0.00112900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $629.94 million and approximately $27.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00404448 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025430 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
