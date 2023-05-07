Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -12.06 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.40 billion -$3.75 million -6.94

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

