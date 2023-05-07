BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $13,885.15 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.61 or 1.00050626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05054698 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $34,440.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.