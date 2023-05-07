Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

