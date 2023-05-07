Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 46,700 shares traded.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market cap of £3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40.

Blackstone Loan Financing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is -11,428.57%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

