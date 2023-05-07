bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 234.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

