Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.85 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 459,571,556.31659055 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.51837845 USD and is down -9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $78,422,816.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

