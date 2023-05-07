BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 663,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,240,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $80.00.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

