BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,420 shares of company stock worth $468,315 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

