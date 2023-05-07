Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.94

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.94 and traded as high as C$58.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$57.78, with a volume of 894,127 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.12.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

