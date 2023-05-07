Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.94

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.94 and traded as high as C$58.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$57.78, with a volume of 894,127 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.