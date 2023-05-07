Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.85

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$39.50. Boralex shares last traded at C$39.29, with a volume of 162,486 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.30.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.062685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

