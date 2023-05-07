BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.10 billion-$17.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BorgWarner by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

