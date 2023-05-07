BP (LON:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 551 ($6.88) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 492.30 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,475.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 501.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

