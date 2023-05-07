Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE BFH opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

