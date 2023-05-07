Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $13.33

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $7.63 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at $57,508,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,073 shares of company stock worth $1,619,891. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

