Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $99.67

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

