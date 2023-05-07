BTCS Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 11th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 11th.
BTCS Stock Up 5.1 %
BTCS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
