BTCS Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 11th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 11th.

BTCS Stock Up 5.1 %

BTCS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Get BTCS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at BTCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.