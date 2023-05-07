BTIG Research Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $27.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.