BTIG Research Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $27.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.
Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
