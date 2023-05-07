Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.78 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.85 EPS.

Cable One Stock Up 0.5 %

CABO stock opened at $697.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.24.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.