Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

CDNS opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $63,108,838. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

