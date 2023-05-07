California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,340 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CSX worth $146,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

