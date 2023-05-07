California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.16 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $115,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

