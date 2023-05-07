California Public Employees Retirement System Has $123.02 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of Conagra Brands worth $123,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

