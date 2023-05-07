California Public Employees Retirement System Has $97.26 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $97,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $93.08 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

