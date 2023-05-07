California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Kraft Heinz worth $151,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

