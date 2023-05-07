California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,565,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $128,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

MU opened at $61.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

