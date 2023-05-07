California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $121,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day moving average of $316.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.