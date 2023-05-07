California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 171,975 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $140,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 816,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,022 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

