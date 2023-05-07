California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,257 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Moderna worth $130,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

