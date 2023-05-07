California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 60,750 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $100,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.