Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,060 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $749.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

