Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,624 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.