Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 35,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $111.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

