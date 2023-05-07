Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $284.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.43 and a 200 day moving average of $257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.