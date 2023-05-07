Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 155,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 380,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

