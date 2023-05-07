Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.04 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

GDX stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

